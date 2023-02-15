TERRA ALTA, W.Va. (WBOY) — High Ground Brewing in Terra Alta is hosting a “Shakespeareaoke” event with West Virginia’s only professional Shakespeare troupe, The Rustic Mechanicals. The event will take place on March 10 at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at High Ground Brewing.

Label for High Ground Brewing’s “Mash Ado About Nothing” (Courtesy High Ground Brewing, artwork by Wonderfully Weird Designs)

The Ides of March Shakesbeer Festival will be a live music night with an open mic, but instead of 2000s-era pop hits, attendees will be able to sing and speak in Shakespearean alongside troupe members in celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Rustic Mechanicals.

High Ground Brewing will be commemorating the event with a special beer called the “Mash Ado About Nothing,” a 4% ABV English Mild, and food will be served by Smoked Taco.

If a night of games, giveaways and musical theater sounds fun, you can find event tickets on The Rustic Mechanicals’ website.