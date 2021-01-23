Showmasters, Inc. kicks off first gun show of 2021 in Morgantown

Showgoers standing in line waiting for entry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Showmasters, Inc. kicked off its first gun show of the year at the Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park.

Dozens of people flocked to the show to see firearms and other weaponry on display across 300 tables. In fact, there were so many people that there was a line outside the door due to a COVID-19 97-person occupancy rule. People patiently waited in line and filed in when it was their turn to enjoy the show. Annette Elliott, president of Showmaster, said even though the show started at 9 a.m., there was already a line at 7:30 a.m.

“It’s wonderful,” Elliott said. “It is wonderful to see them exercising their second amendment rights.”

To keep everyone safe, masks were mandatory to enter the building, hand sanitizer was provided and air purifiers were used in the showroom. Elliott said safety was a top priority for her because she wants and needs to ensure the well-being of showgoers and her vendors.

97-person occupancy and face mask signs at front entrance

Showmasters president said she is not seeing the same number of showgoers as she did prior to the pandemic; adding that she hopes to return to better days when there were no COVID-19 restrictions. Elliott said she had to cancel shows last year because of the coronavirus and she hopes to avoid that in 2021.

Regardless, she said she was still happy to see so many people still excited to stop by.

“It is great,” Elliott said. “It really is great.”

The gun show continues on Sunday, Jan. 24, at Mylan Park. Elliott encourages everyone who can stop by to do so. If you miss the January shows, don’t worry. There will be other shows in March and November, Elliott said.

You can visit the Showmasters website to keep up with show dates and locations.