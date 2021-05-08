Small businesses and charities come together for Cupcake and Craft Beer Festival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The fourth annual Cupcake and Craft Beer Festival was held on Saturday. The festival was drive-up only and was held at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel.
About 100 tickets were bought ahead of the festival. The cupcakes were made by the Cupcakerie, a small business located in Morgantown. The Cupcakerie also organized the festival. Along with the cupcakes, those who bought tickets were able to receive an assortment of craft beers from a number of local brewers from around the Mountain State.
In addition to the food and drinks, proceeds from the festival were given Operation Welcome Home, a West Virginia charity that helps veterans after they come home from deployment.
“It’s a couple of small businesses coming together with a charity,” said Janet Williams, an organizer for the festival. “It’s a great thing, I think.”
The festival was held as a drive-up, as well, last August, but previously was a much bigger event pre-pandemic. Williams hoped that, moving forward, the festival can return to what it was.