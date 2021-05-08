Small businesses and charities come together for Cupcake and Craft Beer Festival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The fourth annual Cupcake and Craft Beer Festival was held on Saturday. The festival was drive-up only and was held at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel.

About 100 cars drove up to get cupcakes and beer.

About 100 tickets were bought ahead of the festival. The cupcakes were made by the Cupcakerie, a small business located in Morgantown. The Cupcakerie also organized the festival. Along with the cupcakes, those who bought tickets were able to receive an assortment of craft beers from a number of local brewers from around the Mountain State.

In addition to the food and drinks, proceeds from the festival were given Operation Welcome Home, a West Virginia charity that helps veterans after they come home from deployment.

“It’s a couple of small businesses coming together with a charity,” said Janet Williams, an organizer for the festival. “It’s a great thing, I think.”

The festival was held as a drive-up, as well, last August, but previously was a much bigger event pre-pandemic. Williams hoped that, moving forward, the festival can return to what it was.