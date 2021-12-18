Smithsonian exhibit about rural America comes to Arthurdale

The Smithsonian exhibit will be on display for the next month. (WBOY image)

ARTHURDALE, W.Va. — This week, Arthurdale Heritage, Inc. unveiled a new exhibit on loan from the Smithsonian titled: “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”

As the title implies, the exhibit illustrated a history of rural America, from past to present, and a possible look to the future. It detailed how rural America had evolved over the last century and how it got to where it is now.

Arthurdale Heritage is one of seven stops the exhibit will be making in West Virginia on its trip around the country. Most recently, it was in Weston at the Museum of American Glass in West Virginia.

The exhibit will be in Arthurdale until January 21, 2022. For hours and information, click here.