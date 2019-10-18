South Middle School to receive nearly $40,000 in instruments

Morgantown, W.Va – Since 1997 the Save the Music Foundation has had one sole mission. That mission has been delivering instruments, equipment and methodology books to schools all around the country.

That is according to Chiho Feindler, senior director of programs and policies. She said the foundation requires schools to have a certified music teacher in order to qualify.

That is not a problem, said Feindler, since all West Virginia schools have certified music teachers. That was the case with South Middle School, in Morgantown.

“But the lack of instruments and the lack of resources to purchase those instruments both in the school level as well as the family level really sometimes prohibit students from joining the band,” Feindler said.

She said she was happy to see that South Middle School had a great interest in music.

“It’s really great to know that, already, a big band is here and that there are more students who are able to join because of our instruments,” Feindler said.

The foundation has partnered with the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History (WVDACH) for nine years. This year the collaboration plans on donating instruments to nine schools, including South Middle School.

Randall Reid-Smith, the curator of WVDACH, said the two organizations also use matching monetary donations to bring instruments and other music resources to South Middle School.

“We put in eight flutes, 11 clarinets, six trumpets, four trombones, three alto saxophones, a drumline and it’s just great to see these kids so enthusiastic about music,” Reid-Smith said.

The instruments are from Conn-Selmer, an instrument manufacturer based in Indiana. Michael Kamphuis, Conn-Selmer’s managing director, said it was wonderful to see the excitement on the children’s faces.

“It brings me back to middle school,” he said. “I had a middle school band director that taught me b-flat blues in the seventh grade and I’ve never looked back since then. And it put the bug in my career, I’ve kept playing since middle school, high school and into college. It helped me get into the industry where I’m at today. So, to see these kids going through that journey that I began many years ago is very exciting and near and dear to my heart.”

The happy sentiment was shared by all those involved– Reid-Smith described the presentation as the best day of his life and said he loves what he does because he gets to work with kids.

“We are a good team trying to give every kid an opportunity to do what they want to do in the state of West Virginia,” Reid-Smith said.