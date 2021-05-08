Special concert held during Morgantown arts walk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Saturday was Morgantown’s arts walk, where High Street was decorated with tents and booths from shops and local vendors. Among the hustle and bustle was a concert by Lamar Riddick.

Riddick wearing his new apparel.

Riddick, a Christian rapper, performed for a small crowd and passersby outside of the Monongalia County Commission’s office. The Florida native filled his songs with lyrics of positivity and love through religion, regularly taking time between tracks to give gratitude for his company — his sister, who was on drums for the set, and his DJ.

Saturday was just the second time Riddick performed live since the pandemic. Regardless, he managed to keep the crowd engaged from the start of the show. He credited the ability to shake off the pandemic cobwebs to his chemistry with his stage mates.

“The cool thing for us is that we worked together in the studio even when COVID hit, so now it’s just getting back to doing it live. We really appreciate it, man. We really appreciate the support from people throughout the community,” Riddick said.

Along with the concert, Riddick had a tent on High Street that held his new summer apparel, Revive. The athleisure collection contained Riddick’s message to the community as it begins to come out of the pandemic.