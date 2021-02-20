Special Olympics of WV holds polar plunge

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – The Special Olympics of West Virginia held its annual polar plunge on Saturday afternoon to help raise money. The plunge took place at Dockside Grille in Cheat Lake.

Participants dressed up in costumes before jumping into the lake.

One of the bigger events on the calendar year for the Special Olympics of West Virginia, the community showed up in droves once again, despite the conditions. At the time the first group took the dip, it was 21 degrees with a wind chill of ten, one of the coldest days the event has seen. Despite the low temperature, the energy was sky high, with many participants dressing up in costumes to show off while taking the plunge.

“Without their support,” said CEO of Special Olympics of WV John Corbett. “We can’t do the services and programming that we need to do for our special olympians.”

The lake’s surface was almost entirely frozen before organizers came to break it up.

Corbett said organizers were out since Friday night breaking up ice in the frozen lake. Corbett said groups were spaced out further apart to keep with COVID protocols. In the end, nearly 100 people took the plunge.