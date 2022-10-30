MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties hosted a 5k on Oct. 30 to raise funds for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties’ 2023 campaign.

Registration, which started at 12:30 p.m., cost $50 and covered the entrance to the race, a numbered race bib, a Spooky Sprint participation medal and a race t-shirt. The race itself began at 2 p.m. at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

The third annual Spooky Sprint 5k Walk/Run was organized by the United Way’s affinity group Emerging Leaders and was sponsored by WVU Medicine.

“We’re excited to bring this Halloween-themed event back again this year,” said Servando Arredondo, United Way of Mon and Preston Counties engagement manager, “Our very first race had to be a virtual one because of the pandemic. But last year, we were able to have it in-person, and it was so much fun to see the crowd and how excited they were to participate. We’re hoping to have an even bigger group this year, perhaps with some folks decked out in costumes. Who knows what spooky characters might show up that day?”

This United Way supports 36 programs, at 27 agencies.