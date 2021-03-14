Sports bars gearing up for March Madness with full capacity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With March Madness right around the corner, sports bars across West Virginia are gearing up for the “Big Dance.” This will be the first time in over a year that restaurants can welcome a full house for a major sporting event.

Restaurants and bars can now operate at 100% capacity.

On March 5th, Governor Justice relaxed restrictions that allowed restaurants and bars to operate at 100% capacity, provided social distancing can be maintained. While that does not include standing room only, sports bars expect to fill every seat with West Virginia University fans.

“This year, it’ll be a little bit different,” said Carri Campbell, general manager of the Greene Turtle. “[Fans are] still gonna come, but everyone’s gonna be seated. The noise levels will still be pretty intense.”

Campbell said that the Greene Turtle will resume happy hour this week in anticipation for the tournament. It will also be holding happy hour specials during Mountaineer game days, hoping to get everyone in the cheering spirit.

“That will encourage people to get a little high-spirited. Obviously, as long as they drink responsibly,” said Campbell.

Both WVU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in great position heading into the NCAA tournament. The men’s tournament will tip off on Friday, March 19th; the women’s will follow on Sunday, the 21st. Both will find out their opponents on Sunday and Monday, respectively.