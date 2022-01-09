St. Mary’s Orthodox Church holds annual blessing of the Monongahela River

STAR CITY, W.Va. – St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Westover held its annual blessing of the Monongahela River on Sunday afternoon at the Edith Barill Riverfront Park in Star City.

Father Andrew Wythe led the blessing with members of the church joining him.

Father Andrew Wythe holds a blessing of the Monongahela River in Star City by throwing a cross into the river, which is retrieved with fishing line. (WBOY Image)

The group sang hymns and read scripture before making their way down to the boat ramp, where Father Wythe used candles and a cross to physically bless the waters of the river.

“It’s a great feeling. Serving people and helping people is why I became a priest and why most priests pursue the priesthood because it’s an opportunity to the parish community. It’s almost like a seed where its good work should spread throughout the entire community, and whether it’s through charitable works or through blessing or teaching or whatever. So, it’s a good feeling,” said Father Wythe.

Father Wythe said the blessing of the water is done at the beginning of every year.