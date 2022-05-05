MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With May 4 dubbed as “Star Wars Day”, Mountainman Axe Throwing held its “May The Forth Be With You” axe throwing event on Wednesday.

This event is Star Wars themed with several games and activities folks could participate in all day long.

Some of the games offered were a bounty hunter game, galactic battleship with glow in the dark targets, Han shot first and a smash room where you can be a Jedi Knight or a Sith Lord.

Smash room with a black light to give the illusion of a lightsaber. (WBOY Image)

“You know when people come in they are excited because it’s something they don’t see a lot of other than a lot of signs that say ‘May The Forth Be With You,’ but having the actual event we think that will help people become a little bit more in touch with Star Wars,” said Matthew Lalka, Manager at Mountainman Axe Throwing.

Mountainman Axe Throwing offers Axe & knife throwing, a smash room, a paint room and axe leagues.

They also have other events, private parties during off hours and themed events like Star Wars in case you missed the event.

Axe throwing at Mountainman Axe Throwing. (WBOY Image)

​Mountainman Axe Throwing will be opening up a new location at Bridgeport in July.