State of the Watershed Event to be held by Friends of the Cheat

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Friends of the Cheat (FOC) will be hosting the 2021 State of the Watershed Event on Oct. 22 at the Cooper’s Rock Shelter #2.

From 2 to 6:30 p.m., attendees will be treated with food, drink, and information regarding the projects, programs and goals that the FOC is involved with. All of this will be accompanied by Cheat River Festival Alumni, Aristotle Jones, playing music from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

No registration is required.

Eastern Hellbender e-DNA sampling by the Albright Power Station Dam

Directions to Cooper Rock State Forest Shelter #2: Head through the Coopers Rock gate and continue down the main road to the overlook parking lot. The shelter is located on the left, along the trail to the overlook. Keep an eye out for FOC signage along the way.