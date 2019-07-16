Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Students take part in tie-dying activity at WVU Engineering Challenge Camp

Monongalia and Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Students at WVU’s Engineering Challenge Camp took part in a colorful activity Tuesday.

Fourth and fifth grade students had the opportunity to learn the process of tie-dying fabrics. Engineering and STEM activities held during the week were based from books that were read. Tuesday’s activity was based off of the book, ‘A Patchwork Quilt’.

Camp counselor, Joshua Daniell, said that participants enjoy hands-on activities.

“Counselors and the campers both have such a great time doing activities like these,” Daniell said. “So any time they get the chance to wear gloves and get their hands dirty, they seem to have a great time with that.”

Students were taught processes, variables and chemical engineering.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News