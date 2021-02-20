Study shows increase in shoplifting since pandemic began

High Street in Morgantown is home to a number of small businesses.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new study from Business.org showed that there has been an increase in shoplifting since the COVID pandemic began last March. The study showed that small businesses, in particular have been targets of shoplifting.

According to the study, 88 percent of small businesses experience shoplifting and 40 percent have seen an increase since the pandemic began almost a year ago. It’s not just customers taking from these businesses, though; one in three employees have been caught stealing from their employer.

Small businesses have been a focus from the government when giving relief packages. This was due to revenue lost because of limited customers to stay in accordance with COVID guidelines. This study suggests that the fewer amount of in-person customers may not be the only thing hurting these businesses.