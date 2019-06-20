Supreme Court Chief Justice speaks at Indigent Defense Annual Conference

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Thursday was the 2019 Indigent Defense Annual Conference.

This is a time to bring together all attorneys who provide representation through court appointments to people involved in the criminal process.

Supreme Court Chief Justice, Beth Walker, spoke during the awards ceremony luncheon at the event.

The topic was the well being of lawyers.

“She’s the chairperson of a task force that’s looking at how we make our profession healthier, how to keep attorneys healthy, sane, and able to do their jobs from day to day. She’s been particularly perceptive to talking to those who are involved in criminal defense,” said Dana Eddy, Executive Director of Public Defenders.

About 200 attended the event on Thursday, including full time public defenders, and private council who willingly take court appointments.