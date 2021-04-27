Test optional admissions protocols continue for West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University decided to continue their test optional admissions.

The University announced that incoming students can still get into the college without having to take the SAT or ACT. The University said they recognize that with the pandemic, some students aren’t able to take the test.

“I have received some very thoughtful emails and letters from students who are excited about receiving their admissions,” Joseph Cook, WVU Director of Admissions and Operations, said. “You could tell they were just very grateful. I think the admissions process in general, for when you’re making that decision to go to college, is just stressful. So any thing we can do to remove some of that stress from a students life ,I think it’s a win. “

However, the student must show admissions their academic ability in other areas of their application, such as a good GPA. If a student doesn’t meet the requirements in the test optional process, they might be able to start college in the WVU Center for Learning, Advising and Student Success.

WVU is also keeping their “No Harm Policy.”

“The no harm policy basically means that we will just make the best decision we can for a student,” Cook said. “If a student’s not sure what they wanna do, and they provide test scores, and maybe that wasn’t the best path for them, and they weren’t aware that they were admissible without their test scores. My team is going to look at things from broad lenses, and we’re going to do whats in the best interest of the student.”

The test optional policy will be in place through spring 2023.