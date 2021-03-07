The 61st Annual Governor’s Cup Ski Race takes place at Canaan Valley

Davis, W.Va. – The longest-running consecutive ski race on the East Coast, the annual Governor’s Cup Ski Race, took place over the course of Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, and changed a few things up.

Racers waiting to take on the slalom

“We’re thrilled,” Angie Shockley with the Alpine Festival said. “We haven’t been able to do anything for over a year, so it’s very thrilling to be able to hold this race.”

Shockley is the board president of the Alpine Festival, which sponsors the event. She said for the first time ever, telemark, also known as cross country skiing, and snowboarding were allowed.

They joined the alpine skiers and set two times on Saturday and had two more runs on Sunday. On Saturday, racers did the grand slalom and on slalom on Sunday. The combined times from all four races determined the winners.

Skier racing down the slalom during 61st Annual Governor’s Cup

“It’s going great,” Shockley said. “I’m thrilled. The weather has been fantastic. we’ve had an amazing year for snow here in Canaan Valley, so all of the ski resorts have been really blessed with snow. It’s beautiful out, it’s cold out, so it’s perfect for racing.”

Racer takes off during slalom event

When it was all said and done the winners were:

Keith Poore – Men

Amy Ramsey – Women

Steve Kaufman – Telemark

Winners will receive a glass trophy and get new skis.

“We’re thrilled to be able to have a race during this pandemic time,” she said. “There haven’t been, really, many races, so we’re happy to be able to offer this to folks. It’s great for Canaan Valley. it’s great for the racers.”