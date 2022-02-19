BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – The 5th annual Mountain State Maple Days kicked off earlier this morning with maple syrup farms and sugar shacks hosting events across the state.

The Bruceton Mills Sugar Shack in Preston County opened its doors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19, today, for visitors to learn how maple syrup is made during a tour led by Keith Heasley, owner and operator of Heasley Homestead Maple Syrup.

The tour featured a look at how sap flows through taps on maple trees before being turned into syrup at the sugar shack. Tasty maple treats like maple walnuts, candy, cream, and baked goods, and of course, maple syrup by the bottle were for sale.

When Heasley first began making maple syrup seven years ago, his inspiration came from tapping 20 maple trees right in his front yard after a conversation about maple syrup with one of his former students.

Each year he adds taps and is now up to 22,050 taps that flow 550 gallons of syrup each winter.

“Come on out, not only here but throughout the whole state for Mountain Maple days. It’s the third Saturday of February and March. Find your local sugar make that has an open house, and you can go visit them,” said Keith Heasley.

Maple sap starts flowing during the freeze/thaw season at the end of winter. In north-central West Virginia, tapping begins around the end of January or beginning of February.

If you didn’t make it to any of today’s maple syrup farms across the region, mark your calendar for the third Saturday in March, on the 19th, for the next Mountain State Maple Days event. You can find out what maple farms will be having events here.