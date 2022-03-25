MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Davis College Store greenhouse held a soft opening on Friday that will run through Saturday.

The Davis College Store is a greenhouse located on West Virginia University’s Evansdale Campus.

This greenhouse shows off the projects and products that the students at WVU created.

Right now the store is selling plants, plant material, textile materials from design students and seeds from West Virginia seed companies.





























WVU Davis College Store Greenhouse Gallery. (WBOY Images)

“Personally I am very excited to see this project come full circle, and really see the work that the students have put in to the products that they are putting in the greenhouse such as the plants, or the textile materials, and really just getting them out there for the public to see, and purchase, and enjoy as well,” said Kelly Irvine, WVU Davis College Store Manager.

The greenhouse will be open Saturday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The official opening is on April 8 and the greenhouse will be open every Friday and Saturday after that.