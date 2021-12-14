The Greene Turtle in Morgantown holding Tips for Tots

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Greene Turtle in Morgantown will be holding its annual Tips for Tots event on Thursday.

All of the tips from the day will be saved instead of going to the servers.

Employees plan to shop for toys on Friday with the saved money and donate the items to kids who need them in north central West Virginia.

The General Manager of the Morgantown location said that employees love participating so much that past employees are planning to come by and help.

“This year, I’m really excited because I have past employees. I have a young man who’s going to be driving up from Virginia just to volunteer his day because he loves this event so much. We want to help as many people as we can,” said Kerri Campbell, General Manager of The Greene Turtle Morgantown.

The event will run all day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. at The Greene Turtle on Willie G. Ave. in Morgantown.