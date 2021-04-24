The Shack Neighborhood House gets ready for summer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With summer just around the corner, camps are getting ready to welcome back children from across north central West Virginia. Volunteers came out to the Shack Neighborhood House on Saturday to help get the grounds ready for when school lets out.

Volunteers clean the garden.

Community members came out and helped clean out the pool and garden. Most years, volunteers come from out of state to help; however, due to COVID-19, they were unable to come this year. Local volunteers stepped up in their place to help get the neighborhood house summer-ready.

The Shack was unable to have camp last summer because of the pandemic. Having slowly been ramping back up throughout the last few months, the staff is ready to make sure kids will be able to have their best summer yet.

“I’m just looking forward to having the kids back,” said Devon McDaniel, program coordinator at the Shack. “We started after school about a month ago and have about 15 kids, but summer we’ll have about 100 kids. So, we’re excited to have the pool open and have the kids back and have a fun summer.”

McDaniel began working at the Shack a year and a half ago, so this will be her first summer working the camp. Summer activities at the Shack Neighborhood House will begin on June 7.