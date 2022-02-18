MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday, The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties met for a press conference at Steptoe & Johnson in Morgantown to announce the end of the current financial campaign.

Every year, The United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help those who need it the most.

To help raise the money, the United Way hold various events hosted by various sponsors.

Some example events are, “Honk and Wave,” “Give to Win,” “Gold Rush” t-shirts, and “You Been Partoned.” These all go to funding the campaign.



The current campaign started last September and all money raised will fund 39 programs across 26 different agencies.

This year’s campaign theme was called “We Can Move Mountains” and its goal was $1,200,000.

“If we learned anything from this Pandemic it is that everyone faces their own mountains from time to time, but together we can support each other, so facing the mountains can be a little bit easier,” said Tammie Alexander member of Steptoe & Johnson and the 2022 United Way Campaign Chair.



The United Way thought this year would have been easier to raise funds due to the pandemic, but it turned out to be the exact opposite and came down to the wire.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties big reveal today. (WBOY Image.)

Even though it was slow they still revealed that they raised $1,212,317 and surpassed the main goal.

Not only that, but in the final minutes of the campaign, another $54,394 was added to raising the grand total to, $1,266,711.

“It’s really true that every penny makes a difference,” Alexander said. “Adults, children, elderly, everyone in the community can benefit from the United Way funds.”

Additionally, the funds help internal United Way programs, such as the Helpful Harvest Food Program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, WV211 call service and the Monongalia County Family Resource Network.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties next major event is the “Day of Giving” on May 11.

