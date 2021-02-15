The Village at Heritage Point celebrates heart month through fun and education

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Residents at the Village at Heritage Point, a retirement community, will spend their February having fun and learning about heart health and COVID-19.

The reason being February is Women’s Heart Health Month, Executive Director Wilma Sternthal said. One of the fun activities planned for the month was a secret Valentine.

“We had about 30 residents that signed up for a secret Valentine event this year,” Sternthal said. “It started on the first of the month and they selected names. Throughout the month, since the beginning of the month, they have been delivering little surprise gifts. Outside of every apartment, there’s a little package shelf and these gifts have been showing up randomly on people’s package shelves since the first of February.”

One of the entrances to The Village

Another fun activity planned for the month was the Valentine’s Day gift exchange with Brookhaven Elementary School. In a normal year, residents at The Village and Brookhaven students would have many interactions. That’s because the school is the retirement community’s partner in education.

But because of COVID-19, that relationship has been strained and this year residents did the gift exchange a little differently. The children made cards. In return, Sternthal said, residents made something special.

“At our assisted living site, what we did there was we made Valentine boxes,” she said. “And then they made Valentines cards which went into their boxes. Then they did some Valentine sharing over in the assisted living side.”

These events have been “really nice” for residents because, in the time of a pandemic, there aren’t many options to keep residents engaged. That’s why the activities in February, the executive director, have been well received.

“They’ve been receptive, to, again, just being able to have an activity and some excitement,” Sternthal said. ” You know, we have been trying to keep our residents engaged throughout COVID. It’s not always easy to do when they’re not able to get together in larger groups, but we have done everything that we can do to keep everyone engaged.”

Outside of Mon General

The educational component of February is also part of the constant effort to keep residents engaged. On Feb. 18, residents will receive a presentation from a Mon Health doctor to discuss women’s health.

According to a release, Dr. Samantha Crites, a cardiologist with the Mon Health Heart and Vascular Center, will be giving a presentation about Women’s Heart Health to the residents of The Village at Heritage Point. Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in both women and men. According to statistics from the American Heart Association, one woman dies from heart disease in the U.S. every minute.

Sternthal said educating residence on this is important because how a cardiac incident presents in men is typically not how it presents in women.

“We want all of our women to know what cardiac symptoms look like in women,” she said.

Sign at one of The Village’s entrances

The other educational component of the month will be a second presentation from Mon Health.

On February 23, Mon Health Medical Center Infectious Diseases Specialist, Dr. Archana Vasudevan, will talk to the residents about COVID-19. She will discuss the spread, symptoms, testing, treatment, vaccinations and variants and will be available to answer questions, according to the release.

Sternthal said, all of these events are, again, to promote health awareness, but also to find a way for residents to have fun and remain engaged.

“We have learned through COVID that just the little things are so important,” Sternthal said. “You didn’t really think about time and how precious it is and how much it means to spend time with your family. We’re, certainly, learning it.”