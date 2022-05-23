MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Main Street Morgantown has announced that, on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., they will be hosting their third Arts Walk event of the year in downtown Morgantown.

Arts Walk is an event where local artists can to showcase and sell their art in downtown Morgantown on the second Saturday of each month from April-October; the majority of artists will be set up on High Street.

The June Arts Walk 2022 will feature over 60 artists and will include “art, music, and food.”

For more information on featured artists and their locations, follow @mainstreetmorgantown on Facebook and Instagram.