Thousands of customers without power in North Central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Strong winds have been blowing through our viewing area, knocking out power for thousands of people in North Central West Virginia, Monday morning.

According to Mon Power’s online outage map, more than 13,000 customers are without power in Monongalia county Monday morning..



Also, thousands of homes are without power in Harrison, Marion and Ritchie Counties and around 500 customers in Randolph County are also experiencing outages Monday morning.



Mon Power says to be sure to stay away from any downed lines and to always assume power lines are live and dangerous. To report an outage to Mon Power, call 1-888-LIGHTSS or 1-888-544-4877.