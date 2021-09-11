Town of Granville holds 9/11 parade to honor first responders

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The Town of Granvillle held a 9/11 parade Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001.

The parade started with the Granville Fire Department coming up with the idea before getting Granville Police on board.

Over 40 emergency vehicles from all across Monongalia County, Marion County and Pennsylvania made up most of the parade, with a few elected officials participating as well.

Spectators watch the 9/11 parade on Main St. in Granville

A reception took place afterwards with donuts and drinks for first responders to enjoy.

“I think our fire department and police department are very, very proud and very happy that they had such a response throughout Monongalia County and actually outside of Monongalia County. The support was large in response to it and we’re happy that everyone showed up and showed their Patriotism today,” said Patricia Lewis, Mayor of Granville.

All first responders who were in the parade also received a plaque to recognize their participation in the parade.

   

