Traffic delays expected on US 119, Grafton Road until June 4

Monongalia and Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ROUTE 119 GRAFTON ROAD.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of traffic delays on US 119, Grafton Road, at mile post 7.81, in both the northbound and southbound directions.

The road delays, managed by temporary traffic signals, are currently in place and will continue through approximately Friday, June 4, 2021, according to media release. The lights will be in operation 24/7 for the duration of the project.

The reason for these traffic delays is drainage construction. Drivers are advised to find other routes of travel or to allow additional time as major delays are expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories