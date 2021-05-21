Traffic delays expected on US 119, Grafton Road until June 4

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of traffic delays on US 119, Grafton Road, at mile post 7.81, in both the northbound and southbound directions.

The road delays, managed by temporary traffic signals, are currently in place and will continue through approximately Friday, June 4, 2021, according to media release. The lights will be in operation 24/7 for the duration of the project.

The reason for these traffic delays is drainage construction. Drivers are advised to find other routes of travel or to allow additional time as major delays are expected.