Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off at Mountaineer Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s event was held on Sunday afternoon at the Mountaineer Mall in Morgantown.

The event included a car show with over 50 registered cars, a DJ, vendors, a food truck and a two-mile walk utilizing the inside and outside of the mall.

Cars outside the Mountaineer Mall that are a part of the car show for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Morgantown.

The goal of the walk is to raise $87,000, and as of Sunday morning, organizers say the total was at $59,000.

Organizers with the event said it’s important to raise awareness and find a cure for the disease.

“It feels great because me, personally, I’ve had family members who have died or have been affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Monica Everly, General Manager of Home Instead, who sponsored the second annual car show.

“My family and I have done this for probably about 10 years now. We first started doing it in memory of my mom who passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2014. So, I’m an only child and I really take this disease to heart,” said Debbie Spiker, co-chair for this year’s walk.

If you’d like to help the Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s reach their goal of $87,000, they will be accepting donations through December. You can donate by visiting their website here.