Triple S Harley-Davidson hosts annual trunk-or-treat in-person following COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Triple S Harley-Davidson in Morgantown held their annual trunk-or-treat at the motorcycle shop on Sunday afternoon.

Superheroes, dinosaurs and other characters lined up in the parking lot to get candy from several north central West Virginia organizations, including ABATE of West Virginia, the 304 Jeep Club, the Morgantown Police Department, the Mon County Sheriff’s Office and even a visit from Evil Knievel.

Kids and their parents get candy from ABATE of West Virginia.

Attendees could also grab a bite to eat or a snow cone from vendors set up in the parking lot.

After last year’s event was virtual, officials with Triple S were excited to be in-person this year.

“Evil Knievel” handing out candy at the trunk-or-treat.

“I just love it. Especially post-COVID when we’ve all been cooped up in our homes, and we haven’t been able to be together in this capacity,” said Lauren Boczek, Marketing Manager for Triple S Harley-Davidson. “I just think it’s wonderful that these kids can all get out and I think they’re probably happy about that because we’ve had kids running everywhere, asking about candy and everything. So, it’s good.”

More than 200 trick-or-treaters attended the event on Sunday, with Boczek hoping for more in-person participants next year.