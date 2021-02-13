Triple S Harley Davidson hosts chili cook-off to raise money for charity

People arrive and check in at cook-off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This year’s Triple S Chili Cookoff looked different because of COVID-19, but the spirit of the event was unwavering.

This year’s event featured 15 cooks offering 15 different recipes for people to try.

“We’re not giving out recipes, but there will be lots of food to be had,” General Manager Jennifer Sutherland said.

Sutherland said one of the biggest changes this year is the chili is brought out to people rather than them going from table to table mingling. This, of course, is because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The general manager said she and her team worked hard to make sure everyone was socially distanced, but still having fun.

“It’s nice,” she said. “It’s a big change.”

She continued.

“It’s a little difficult, but it’s just nice to see people out and people are excited to be out doing things.”

People enjoying the first chili at Triple S

Seeing people having fun brought a smile to Sutherland’s face. Because after all, fun and charity are the core missions of the chili cook-off.

That is why money raised from Saturday’s event will benefit Empty Bowls Monongalia, a nonprofit focused on fighting food insecurity.

Cook prepares his chili before cook-off

“We kind of think the chili and hunger go hand in hand,” Sutherland said. “More than ever, it’s important to make sure people are getting food. We know that some people have lost jobs over the last year and there are just a lot of issues that have maybe come up, so it’s something that we thought it was important to keep supporting.”

It is also important for Triple S that it continues to be a cornerstone in the community, hosting community events and leaving its doors open for customers to shop, Sutherland said.

“Come in, come see the 2021 Harley’s that are arriving,” Sutherland said. “We’re excited about that. And then we have an event calendar that we’re starting to load up. Lots of smaller events to keep everything under control.”