MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Hockey Association held a Try Hockey Free Day for girls only at the Morgantown Ice Arena on March 6.

Sixty girls were registered to try hockey from ages 4 to 17. Events like this are an effort to grow the numbers of girl hockey players on the travel teams of the Morgantown Hockey Association.

Players from the WVU women’s and men’s hockey team were at the Morgantown Ice Arena to assist the girls.

“I think for young ladies to know that they are welcome to go out there and be just as tough, have just as much fun skating, and you know, they’re great skaters, they’re fast on the ice, they’re just as capable as the boys to play in this game and we want to see them out there having fun doing it. So, we’re hoping a lot of these young ladies love to skate and want to keep playing and then we can have more age levels of girls teams,” said Sherry White, Board of Directors Secretary, Morgantown Hockey Association.

In September, the Learn to Skate, Learn to Play event will start for younger kids around 8 years old. Developmental programs will also be offered to teach kids skating and hockey skills. There is a co-ed travel team and an all-girls team.