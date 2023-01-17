MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – You can soon participate in the upcoming United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ Give to Win Auction, Raffle and 50/50.

Starting Jan. 23 and ending at noon Feb. 3, the Give to Win event will feature more than 70 items, “ranging from trips and adventures to games and books,” according to a United Way release.

Participants will be able to bid on “a weekend stay at Snowshoe Mountain, a framed and signed photo of Jerry West, a golf weekend at Oglebay Resort, a WVU Rifle Team experience with Coach Jon Hammond, a variety of gift baskets and bundles, and much more” as part of the silent auction.

You can also purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card, or “a gift card for somewhere good to eat around town.” If that doesn’t sound good, you can always buy into the 50/50.

The randomly selected winner will be notified by email.

“All the prizes are donated or sponsored, and no campaign dollars are used to cover the cost of this event,” said the release. A complete list of prizes can be found at www.unitedwaympc.org/givetowin.

Proceeds will go towards the United Way 2023 Campaign, which funds 36 programs across Monongalia and Preston Counties. You can learn more about it at unitedwaympc.org. For more about bidding or buying raffle chances, you can visit www.unitedwaympc.org/givetowin.