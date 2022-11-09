MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is hitting a home run with this year’s fundraising campaign.

The non-profit organization held a seventh-inning stretch, campaign progress report event Wednesday at the Monongalia County Ballpark.

Campaign co-chairs and West Virginia University coaches’ wives Brooke Brown, Amanda Mazey, Kate Covich and Lindsay Hammond tore the cover off a giant baseball revealing the total amount of money raised so far for the 2023 campaign year. The midway report shows that the campaign has raised more than 50% of its $1.3 million goal.

WVU coaches’ wives at United Way event Nov. 9 (Courtesy: United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties)

“That money directly benefits 27 different agencies throughout the two counties and we’re excited to come this far, we’re rounding second, so we want to get to home and knock it out of the park,” said Covich.

The 2023 fundraising campaign should wrap up in February. This year’s theme, and the reason Wednesday’s event was held at the ballpark, is “Change the Game”

The event served as a mid-way point to the United Way fundraising campaign. In addition to the campaign update, attendees were able to enjoy some ballpark snacks and spend time in a lounge with a view of the whole baseball diamond.

United Way’s next event is the 12 Days of Giving, which will begin Dec. 1. Twelve $100 gift cards to local businesses will be raffled off.