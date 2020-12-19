United Way hosts food drive to supply 35 pantries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties once again demonstrated its dedication to the community — this time through a drive-thru food drive.

Donor dropping off items during food drive

The drive was held at Weimar Hyundai on Saturday and the goal was to collect supplies for all 35 pantries United Way supports in Mon and Preston Counties.

“We are trying to fill our U-Haul full of personal hygiene items, cleaning items and nonperishable food items to fill our food banks,” Amy Schwinabart, United Way’s family resource network manager, said.

By 1 p.m., Schwinabart said, things were looking good and there was a steady flow of cars that left her and the rest of the United Way team feeling “really hopeful”.

Schwinabart (left) standing in the U-Haul

Schwinabart said it was gratifying to see the community coming together even in a difficult year to help others.

“Our community has just rallied around this cause and they are doing great things to help fill our food pantries,” Schwinabart said.

If you were unable to stop by the food drive, but still have a desire to help, Schwinabart said you can do so through a couple of ways. One is to give the United Way a call (304) 296-7525, or you can stop by the United Way, which is located at 278-C Spruce Street Morgantown, WV 26505-7500.