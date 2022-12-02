MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is in the beginning stages of a fundraiser ahead of the Christmas season. The group is currently in its “12 Days of Giving” event, which is an online promotion that helps promotes local businesses.

This is the second year of the event. People that donate will have a chance to win a $100 gift card to a local business.

“Local businesses are so important to us,” United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties Director of Marketing and Communications, Amanda Posey said. “It’s great to be able to interact with them through this event.”

For every $10 you give, you’ll receive one entry for that day’s prize. For example, $20 gets you two entries; $30 gets you three. One winner will be randomly chosen each day from that day’s donations to win the $100 gift card.

“It’s a really great program,” Posey said. “It supports local businesses; it supports your local United Way. So, it’s really a win, win, win because you get to enter and get the chance to win a gift card as well.”

For people to enter and donate, you can text DAYSOFGIVING to 91999 or click here.

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is sponsoring the fundraiser that will run through Monday, Dec. 12. People can see what the prizes are each day and who won on this website.

Money donated during the promotion will go toward the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ fundraising campaign. The group has already raised more than $830,000 towards its goal of $1.3 million.