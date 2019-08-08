United Way introduces 2020 campaign goal at leaders’ breakfast

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties introduced its 2020 campaign at Thursday morning’s community leaders’ breakfast.

The event brought together 100 local businesses to learn more about the campaign. This year’s campaign goal is $1,345,000.00.

Those who attended the breakfast got a sneak peak at the 2020 campaign video which will kick off September 9.

“The United Way. The agencies that we fund, help in all aspects of the community. So you know, we appreciate everybody’s contributions for the betterment of the community as a whole,” said Herman Deprospero, Co-Campaign Chair.

The money raised during the annual United Way campaign stays in Monongalia and Preston counties, providing support to 46 programs at 24 agencies.