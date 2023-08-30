MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Months after finishing its 2023 campaign, the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties kicked off its 2024 campaign on Wednesday. The campaign, titled “We Can Make a Difference,” aims to raise money for various agencies and programs within the counties.

“We really make a difference in the community,” Director of Business Development Jenna Russell said. “We kick off this campaign and these funds go out and help these agencies and all these agencies give back. It’s really important for us to get those funds out there for those who need it.”

On Wednesday morning, the group held a “honk and wave” event, where members stood outside, held signs and waved to vehicles in various locations. This year’s goal is to raise $1.3 million.

Russell said she hopes to accomplish that goal while showing the public how these programs have been utilized and how they will continue to do so in the future.

“Our whole campaign thing is stories over stats, and we’re making sure that people know where their money is going in the community and how the money affects the people in the community,” Russell said. “We’re getting stories with those that have used the services that we fund and we want to make sure that those stories are getting out there to make sure our campaign hits its $1.3 million goal.”

Last year, the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties raised slightly more than $1.2 million in its campaign. To contribute to this year’s campaign, click here.