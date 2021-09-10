United Way kicks off campaign in Mon, Preston, raises 21% of goal

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Rising concerns about the pandemic didn’t slow down the local United Way’s campaign kickoff. While an in-person event was canceled for safety, the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties was still launched its 84th Annual Campaign in a more virtual fashion and with an outdoor, morning ‘Honk and Wave.’

Pacesetter companies have already been raising money for the 2022 campaign’s $1,200,000 goal. So far, those Pacesetter companies have raised $260,002 to jumpstart the fall campaign- 21% of the goal.

Pacesetter companies include:

Clear Mountain Bank

The Dominion Post

Jackson Kelly PLLC

J.S. Walker Associates Realtors

Monongalia County Schools

MVB

Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC.

“We’re so grateful for these Pacesetter companies that run early campaigns for us so that we can kick off the fall campaign with some money already in the door,” said Brandi Helms, chief executive officer of the local United Way. “Their commitment to the United Way and community does not go unnoticed.”

The theme for the 2022 campaign is ‘We Can Move Mountains,’ and that message of coming together to make the community better was on display Friday morning.

United Way staff, board members and volunteers held signs to support the 2022 campaign kickoff

During the morning commute, United Way staff, board members and volunteers stood at busy areas of town and held signs, urging folks to support the organization. Throughout the day, the organization shared videos about the importance of giving to United Way and what the organization does, including an introductory video from 2022 Campaign Chair Tammie Alexander. The kickoff events were sponsored by Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC.

Most workplace campaigns began on Friday as part of the fall campaign. The money raised will help support 39 programs at 26 health and human service agencies in Monongalia and Preston counties, as well as United Way’s internal programming, such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Helpful Harvest Food Program, the Family Resource Network and WV211.

“I know what it feels like to need a helping hand. I know what it feels like to be faced with seemingly unsurmountable obstacles,” said Alexander, who serves as campaign chair and is a member of Steptoe & Johnson. “And because of agencies like the ones United Way helps to fund, I know what a relief it is to be supported by this community and to see a bright future on the other side. This campaign is about each of us coming together to build something much stronger than we ever knew possible.”

For more information about the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, visit unitedwaympc.org. To donate to the campaign, visit unitedwaympc.org/give or text MOUNTAINS2022 to 41444.