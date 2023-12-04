MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s the season of giving and the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties is doing just that as they partner with Steptoe and Johnson to host the 12 Days of Giving.

By giving a gift of 10 dollars or more to the United Way During the 12 days of Giving—Dec. 1-12—you will be entered to win a $100 gift card from a local business with the money raised going towards the United Way’s 2024 Campaign.

“We like to run this program around the spirit of giving. You know, around the holiday season. It’s really important to promote and help out local businesses in town. That is really important for us because everybody is in this together, we’re all part of this community and so we’re all about helping people here at United Way and that includes these local businesses,” said Amanda Posey, United Way of Mon and Preston Counties Director of Marketing and Communications.

12 Days of Giving daily giveaways are:

Monday, December 4: Hoot & Howl

Tuesday, December 5: Nonno Carlo

Wednesday, December 6: Apothecary Ale House

Thursday, December 7: Cryptid Mountain Mini Golf

Friday, December 8: Baker Cheese Company

Saturday, December 9: The Lakehouse Restaurant

Sunday, December 10: Edgar Rae Boutique

Monday, December 11: Apple Annie’s

Tuesday, December 12: Black Bear Burritos

You can enter by texting DAYSOFGIVING TO 91999 and making a monetary donation. $10 equals 1 entry. One winner will be chosen daily from that day’s donations. Winners for each day will be contacted by phone or by email and a full list of winners will be listed here.