United Way of Mon and Preston Counties raises 44 percent of $1.2 million goal at midway point

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is continuing to climb and move mountains.

The organization has reached 44% of its goal. During the 2022 Campaign Mid-Way Report held Thursday afternoon at Gritstone Climbing + Fitness and sponsored by J.S. Walker Associates Realtors, the United Way reported $522,520 has been raised so far. This year’s campaign goal is $1,200,000.

Tammie Alexander climbing next to the midway total of $522,520

After several companies reported mid-way workplace campaign totals, Tammie Alexander, the 2022 United Way Campaign Chair, made the announcement while making her way up the climbing wall to unveil the total so far. Holding the event at Gritstone and giving attendees the opportunity to climb matched up well with this year’s campaign theme, “We Can Move Mountains.”

“We are moving mountains one step at a time,” Alexander said. “Today’s midway report shows what we can do when we work together as a team. It is tremendous progress toward our goal of raising $1,200,000. Hearing reports from the workplace campaigns was very special. I am so grateful to all of the wonderful local businesses that hold these campaigns because it makes contributing for individuals so easy. It also creates a sense of pride and teamwork within the workplace, which is an added bonus. Kudos to the workplace coordinators who work so hard, and get so creative, in helping us accomplish our goal. These individuals are the real heroes here.”

The event served as the official mid-way point to the fall United Way fundraising campaign. In addition to the campaign update, attendees were able to enjoy lunch, spend some time on the climbing wall and pick up a few mementos from this year’s campaign, including a Move Mountains mug and sticker.

The next big event for the local United Way is a Blue Jeans & Bling Bartending Battle, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Kegler’s II. The event is organized by Women United and will feature teams of local celebrities battling for the best tips.

The money raised during the annual United Way campaign stays in Monongalia and Preston counties, providing support to 39 programs at 26 agencies, as well as internal United Way programs, including Helpful Harvest Food Program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, WV211, and the Monongalia County Family Resource Network. For more information, visit http://www.unitedwaympc.org.