United Way of Mon. and Preston Counties to host ‘Get It Before It’s Gone’ sale July 7-9

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties will host a ‘Get It Before It’s Gone’ sale from 2-7 p.m. on July 7-9. The sale will take place at the former hotel on Scott Avenue, 20 Scott Ave., Suite D, Morgantown.

During this three day event, items from the former hotel will be sold at a discounted price. Cash or credit cards will be accepted, and the proceeds will benefit the United Way of Mon. and Preston Counties.

We’re so excited and thankful to be able to sell these items from the former hotel for a good cause. There are couches, end tables, chairs, lamps, mini-fridges, you name it. Pretty much anything you’d expect to find in a hotel. We’re working right now to organize these items and can’t wait to sell them during this huge event. No doubt, this will be a large sale and items will go quickly, so make sure you get up here one of those days because once the items are gone, they’re gone.” Servando Arredondo, engagement manager for the United Way

For more information on this event, visit unitedwaympc.org/getitbeforeitsgone, call 304-296-7525 or email servando@unitedwaympc.org.