MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties officially wrapped up its 2023 fundraising campaign on Tuesday, which raised a total of $1,217,449. The money will go towards benefiting more than 20 agencies and 30 programs in the counties.

“For us to be able to raise over $1.2 million and contribute that back to the community it was a win for us,” United Way of Mon. & Preston County Chief Executive Officer Brandi Helms said. “I think that money will go out do really great things with our funded partners in the community and when you compound that with other dollars that we raised and activities that we’ve done throughout the year, we’ll make an over $2 million investment in the community.”

United Way wraps up its campaign (Courtesy of the United Way)

While the United Way’s goal was $1.3 million, Co-Chair Amanda Mazey said that she is more than appreciative of the community’s support and is excited to see the funds go to a good cause.

“I mean we didn’t get our goal, but to raise $1.2 million, you know that just shows you how important that money is, it was harder for people to give this year with the state of the economy,” Mazey said. “That just lets you know that the people that need that money, they need it even more, so being able to give them $1.2 million for the various programs we feel very, very blessed, and we’re so happy that we had a very small part in all of this.”

United Way wraps up its campaign (Courtesy of the United Way)

After a long year on the campaign and fundraising trail, Helms is excited to get the wheels turning for the next campaign.

“We’re ready to start working on our next campaign and get things moving and we’re excited about it,” Helms said. I think its an opportunity as the workplace has changed over the past couple of years with COVID, it’s an opportunity for us to see how do we engage with people differently and we’re up to that challenge.”