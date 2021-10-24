United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties holds first in-person Spooky Sprint 5K

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties held a Spooky Sprint 5K run and walk on Sunday morning at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park in downtown Morgantown.

The race started at the park and traveled south on the rail trail before finishing back at the starting line.

Sunday’s race was the first Spooky Sprint 5K to be held in-person, as last year’s race was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but people could participate virtually this year as well.

The t-shirt design for this year’s Spooky Sprint

Racers received a t-shirt, snacks, drinks and a medal for their participation.

“It always make me feel good to see people come out and support our agency because of the support our agency provides to other programs and other agencies in the area. I just love seeing people come out and support a good cause,” said Servando Arredondo, Engagement Manager for the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties.

Arredondo said the race wouldn’t be possible without the help of WVU Medicine and many volunteers helping on race day.

The race helped raise money for the organization’s 2022 campaign to support their 39 programs at 26 different agencies across Mon and Preston counties.