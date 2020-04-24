United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties receives $10K grant from Truist for COVID-19 relief efforts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties recently announced it has received a $10,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation to support the United Way’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

A release from the local United Way stated that the grant is part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares initiative, a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March to support basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship relief due to COVID-19.

“We’re so pleased to announce this generous grant from Truist. The money will go toward our response and recovery fund, which will be used immediately to address the food insecurity of our most vulnerable populations and expand our assistance and outreach in the community,” said Brandi Helms, chief executive officer for the local United Way.