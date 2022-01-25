United Way of Monongalia, Preston counties gearing up for Give to Win fundraiser

Give to Win at United Way of Mon and Preston Counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is gearing up for their second Give to Win auction, raffle and 50/50 drawing.

Around 40 items were donated to the agency and will be available on a silent auction or raffle, depending on the prize.

Some of the items up for grabs include a signed Dolly Parton photo with Dollywood tickets, golf and dinner at Alpine Lake Resort, and a $500 gift card.

“This is an event that we can hold safely in our community. People can log on, they know they’re giving back, they get a chance to win something really cool. It’s just a win-win all around,” said Amanda Posey, Director of Marketing for the United Way MPC.

The event is held completely online, and will start on Monday, Jan. 31, and continue until Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. All of the funds collected from the event will go back to the United Way, who supports 39 programs across 26 agencies across Monongalia and Preston counties.

The link to participate doesn’t open until Jan. 31, but if you’d like to save it for later, you can check it out here.