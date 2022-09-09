MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties kicked off their new campaign Change the Game on Sept. 9 with a honk and wave event. Groups waved signs encouraging drivers to honk in support of the United Way in four locations in the area from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Kate Covich, United Way Community Campaign Co-chair, said the event is intended to bring awareness to the United Way campaign, and the importance of donating to the United Way, where people can help those within their own communities.

“So, it’s so important for people to give to this campaign. We’re here to raise $1.3 million this year. That money, 100 percent of that money goes to 27 agencies throughout Monongalia and Preston county, and those agencies go back to helping our community be a better place,” said Kovich.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston County has already raised 25% of their $1.3 million goal for their 2022-2023 campaign.