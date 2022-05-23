MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – USDA Rural Development helped the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in dedicating a new fire truck.

The new $405,000 2021 Kenworth T880 Pierce Pumper Tanker truck came courtesy of the USDA’s funding through the Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. $220,000 in grant money and $183,000 in loan funding was given to the Arnoldsburg VFD as part of this program.

The new truck will replace a nearly 30 years old truck that the Arnoldsburg VFD had been using.

The dedication was attended by USDA Rural Development State Director for West Virginia, Ryan Thorn, and Arnoldsburg VFD Chief Joseph Tanner alongside other Arnoldsburg VFD members.

“USDA Rural Development is an advocate for, investor in, and partner to rural communities across West Virginia,” said Thorn. “Our investments strengthen communities by improving basic infrastructure, expanding broadband internet access, growing businesses, or in this case, providing first responders with the vital resources necessary to effectively respond to emergency situations. I’m thrilled we are able to support the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department and the residents of Calhoun County through this Community Facilities program investment.”

Tanner said, “USDA Rural Development has given us the opportunity to better serve our community. This purchase would not have been possible without their help.”