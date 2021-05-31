VFW Post 548 hosts annual wreath laying ceremony in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An annual Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony took place in Morgantown on Monday.

The Memorial Day tradition took place on the Monongalia County Courthouse plaza, and was hosted by the VFW Post 548. Civic leaders and veterans laid wreaths near monuments that honor local fallen service men and women throughout our countries history.

There was also a prayer service, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. After missing the ceremony last year due to the pandemic, veterans said it was moving to have this ceremony again.

Yeah, it’s great to be out here again. Um, every year, we put flags out at our, uh, local cemeteries in Morgantown, uh, over 3,000 flags we placed around in all the cemeteries. Uh, we did do that last year, so we were able to show respect to our local, uh, fallen heroes that way, and again, we did that this year. Uh, this year, we had a public ceremony, so it was, uh, it was great to be back out here this year.” Jeremy Allio, VFW Post 548

Allio said he was pleasantly surprised by the community turnout for this event.