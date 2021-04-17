MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Make-a-Wish is finding new ways to adapt to the pandemic. The organization held a Walk For Wishes, drive-through edition, in Morgantown.

Cars were able to drive the 5k route through Marilla Park. Seven stops were made for folks to win different prizes and raffle tickets.

Last year’s Walk For Wishes was held virtually for COVID-19 safety.





Officials with Make-a-Wish said the community and sponsors liked the idea of the drive through event.



“We’re so thankful for all our sponsors who are so supportive of that change because when they came on as sponsors that was not what we had originally planned,” Vanessa Zweig, Make-a-Wish Regional Coordinator, said. “So we wanted to make sure that they all were onboard with it and thankfully they were.”

Make-a-Wish hopes to hit their goal of $36,000 in donations this year — which would match last years donations.

You can donate to Make-a-Wish on their website.