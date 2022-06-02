CLARKSBURG, W.Va – A Monongalia County woman is helping save lives while honoring her son who died less than a year ago.

Morgantown Delegate Danielle Walker’s son, Demetry “Mack” Walker, died on June 19, 2021 just a few days before his 24th birthday. He set a goal for Facebook group Walker’s Warriors to collect 10 donations of blood for every pint he received in his short battle with leukemia.

A memorial scholarship has been set up in Demetry Walker’s name to help prospective nursing students entering into the healthcare field.

Today, Walker’s Warriors teamed up with the American Red Cross and Be the Match to hold a blood drive and community health event at the Hotel Morgan in Morgantown.

Walker said every West Virginian can help save lives by donating not only blood, but bone marrow as well.

“Blood products kept my baby alive,” Walker said. “From the time he got the diagnosis until the time he took his last breath. And knowing that he needed perfectly matched blood, being a mother sitting in that chair by his bedside not knowing if there was going to be another bag coming in. I know what it was like, it was a pain like no other, losing my King and I would not want another mother or father to go through that. Donate blood, save a life.”

For more information, on how you can help with Walker’s Warriors, visit their Facebook page here.

Those who wish to donate to the scholarship fund can do so at https://ycfwv.org/.